10 loving dogs desperately looking for their forever homes in Shropshire

From playful puppies to gentle seniors, your perfect companion awaits.

Dogs Trust Shropshire, based in Telford, helps dogs from across the county, and beyond.

Listed below are the furry friends who are in need of a loving new home.

Bingo

Bingo is a handsome one-year-old Collie with a big heart and an even bigger personality.

Bingo is a handsome one-year-old Collie with a big heart and an even bigger personality. This clever young lad is full of energy and curiosity, always ready for adventures and eager to learn new things. Bingo is also incredibly affectionate and loves nothing more than curling up for cuddles after a busy day.

He enjoys the company of other dogs and could live with a friendly canine companion if they match his energy or has regular doggy walking pals. With patient owners who enjoy training and fun activities, Bingo is sure to be a truly special best friend.

Keiser

Meet Keiser, a loyal and lovable German Shepherd Cross ready to find his forever family.

Meet Keiser, a loyal and lovable German Shepherd Cross ready to find his forever family.

This gentle lad absolutely loves attention, always making human pals wherever he goes. He is always up for cuddles and is known for leaning in for more. He would be happiest as the only pooch in the home, as he is unsure around other dogs.

Chino

Chino is a sweet and cuddly four-year-old Jack Russell x Shih Tzu with a bright, playful spirit.

Chino is a sweet and cuddly four-year-old Jack Russell x Shih Tzu with a bright, playful spirit.

Once he trusts you, he turns into a devoted little lapdog who loves nothing more than snuggling with his favourite beside you.

Chino would be happiest in a calm home with owners who understand his body language. This playful little lad is usually found proudly parading around with his favourite teddy bear and is always up for games.

Mak

Goofball Mak is a four-year-old Cane Corso cross who is eager to meet his forever family.

Goofball Mak is a four-year-old Cane Corso cross who is eager to meet his forever family. This young lad is silly, playful, and full of love to give. He would prefer to be the only pet in the home but could live with older children. Once he gets to know you, this gentle giant will shower you with affection.

Mak loves playing with his toys and would thrive in a home where he has room to play and a family to share his fun-loving nature with.

Maximilian

Maximilian is a handsome 11-year-old German Shepherd

Maximilian is a handsome 11-year-old German Shepherd with a gentle nature and lots of love to give.

He enjoys life’s simple pleasures like cuddly toys, tennis balls, and relaxing on the sofa with his favourite person.

Maximilian would do best in an adult-only home where he can be the only pet and enjoy all the attention. This lad is clever and affectionate; he will make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a devoted best friend.

Reggie

Could you give Reggie the Terrier a peaceful retirement to enjoy in his twilight years?

Could you give Reggie the Terrier a peaceful retirement to enjoy in his twilight years?

This lovable lad is 14 years old, but despite his age, he still adores walks and getting out and about.

He can live with older children who will respect his space. Reggie thrives on being close to people, eager for affection, and to be near those he trusts. If you’re seeking a devoted, easy-going canine companion to share your days and your home, Reggie could be the one for you.

River

Do you have a Whippet-shaped hole in your heart and home?

Do you have a Whippet-shaped hole in your heart and home? River could be your perfect match!

River is a stunning 2-year-old Whippet Cross with the most gentle nature. He can live with older children but would prefer to be the only dog in the home, as he can get nervous around other dogs.

He is very bright and loves to show off his tricks and soak up attention. After a fun day of zoomies and playtime, this gorgeous lad is happiest snuggled up beside his trusted human.

Jack

Meet Jack, a Collie Cross eager to find a home to call his own.

Meet Jack, a Collie Cross eager to find a home to call his own. This gorgeous pooch would love an adult-only home with no other pets, but walking pals are fine.

Adopters who will continue to build his confidence and respect his space are important. He doesn't need high levels of exercise, but he does enjoy walks and playtime.

Frederick

Frederick is a sweet seven-year-old Lurcher who loves cuddles and relaxing on the sofa.

Frederick is a sweet seven-year-old Lurcher who loves cuddles and relaxing on the sofa.

He thrives in a calm home without other dogs but can live with secondary school–age children.

A secure garden with a fence will help him safely enjoy running and exploring. With his love for people, squeaky toys, car rides, and playful zoomies, Frederick would be a wonderful companion for the right family

Benny

Benny is an adorable Spaniel with buckets of personality and charm.

Benny is an adorable Spaniel with buckets of personality and charm.

He is a 10-year-old pooch who is searching for a peaceful, adult-only home to relax in and enjoy. Benny's favourite pastimes include playing with his toys, going for sniffy walks, and spending time with his trusted humans. He would like an adopter who can give him a routine and continue building his confidence.

He is a terrific lad who will reward you with cuddles and fun.

For more on Dogs Trust in Shropshire, which is based at Roden Lane Farm, Roden Ln, Telford TF6 6BP, visit the website here.