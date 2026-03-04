Frustration for Shropshire couple stranded in Dubai as they try to get home to the UK

Lex Butler and her husband Edward Morley, of Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, are amongst more than 70,000 Brits stranded in Dubai as the country has been dragged into one of the most serious conflicts of recent years.

Lex, 43, and her husband have been attempting to secure flights home from Dubai, after it was targeted by Iran in the wake of an American and Israeli attack on Iran on Saturday morning.

Earlier this week they told how the peace of a perfect holiday was shattered by the terrifying sound of exploding missiles while they sat on the beach.

Lex Butler.

Lex said that in the days since there had been frustration that the messages of support from the government were not being reflected with up-to-date communication - or a plan on getting people home.

She said: "The support is very much shouted from the rafters on TV and socials from the embassy and our government, but the fact is nothing is being communicated to us Brits here.