Woman, 35, who assaulted police officer in Shrewsbury ordered to pay compensation
A woman who assaulted a police officer has been ordered to pay compensation.
Plus
Published
Hannah Campbell, aged 35, assaulted the officer in Shrewsbury on October 7 last year.
We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/