'Well known' Shrewsbury shoplifter jailed and banned from host of town stores

Gareth Higgins, aged 45, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of 11 counts of theft at Telford Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 18, for which he was sentenced to six months in prison.

He was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after the conviction on the thefts.

The order lasts for two years and means he is prohibited from entering a host of premises in Shrewsbury.

Gareth Higgins. Picture: West Mercia Police

The stores include B&M on Brixton Way, Farmfoods on Brixton Way, Poundstretcher on Brixton Way, The Range on Sundorne Retail Park, B&Q on Featherbed Lane, Tesco Extra on Battlefield Road, Lidl on Whitchurch Road, Co-op on Mount Pleasant Road, and Charlies Stores Ltd on Point Retail Park.

The order also states that Higgins must not behave in an aggressive manner towards retail staff, or in anyway that could cause alarm or distress.

He must also leave a premises when asked by someone who has authority to do so.

PC Megan Brice said: “Higgins is a well-known shoplifter around Shrewsbury whose actions have impacted retailers and members of the public.

“We hope this prison term and CBO will serve to protect the stores he has targeted and help reassure businesses that we continue to take retail crime seriously.

“Higgins’ offending will not be tolerated, and we will seek to continue to bring criminals to justice.”

Higgins' CBO will be in place until February 2028, and West Mercia Police said anyone who sees him breach his conditions is asked to contact them via 101 or report it online at https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.