Shrewsbury travel agents scoop national award

TUI Shrewsbury was named Team of the Year at the ceremony, recognising four consecutive years of its outstanding performance and setting the standard for excellence across the business.

The Pride Hill-based agency was commended for its exceptional customer experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality service - both in store and over the phone.

The judges said the team spirit shone through 'in everything they do' — from engaging social media to proactive footfall generation, along with a shared commitment to learning and development.

Speaking following the award TUI Shrewsbury said: "Colleagues are deeply committed to their own growth, with Lauren Woollam and Katelyn Stoker recently achieving degree-level qualifications through TUI’s apprenticeship programme, Lucy Pritchard focusing on leadership progression, and the whole team united in their desire to learn, grow, and be the best they can be.

"Going above and beyond is second nature to Team Shrewsbury. They regularly support colleagues across the region with training and systems support, always putting team success before individual recognition.

"Under Hannah Jones’s inspirational leadership, the team continues to thrive in a culture where everyone feels valued, empowered, and celebrated."