The striking black-and-white High Street building has been empty since 2019 when it was closed following Mike Ashley's takeover of the brand.

Now papers lodged with Shropshire Council show the future plans for the site, and what could become of the dormant department store.

Oswestry Walls Limited has applied to the council asking whether it needs permission to convert the upper floors of the building into apartments.

House of Fraser in Shrewsbury has been closed since 2019

A submission prepared as part of the request by Berrys planning agents details the intention for the building.

It says that Oswestry Walls Limited intends to keep the ground floor of the four-storey building for commercial use.