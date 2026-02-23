Shropshire planners make ruling on quarter mile of old hedgerow

Shropshire Council planners have agreed to the removal of the 432 metres (0.27 miles) of hedgerow on condition that it is replaced with new planting in the ‘first available season.’

Trustees of Sundorne Estate had told planners that the hedgerow on land near Sundorne Castle at Uffington had seen a lack of management.

They said that the biggest hurdle to its management is the amount of old metal fencing that the hedge has ‘swallowed up’ and grown into its trunks.

Planners told the applicant that it has resolved that the hedgerow may be removed.

“The hedgerow to be removed shall be replaced during the first available planting season, in its entirety and at the same location, with a hedgerow containing a mix of at least seven different native hedgerow shrub species,” planners wrote.