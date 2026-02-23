Man injured after being hit by car in Shrewsbury

The incident in Ellesmere Road on Sunday (February 22) led to tailbacks as emergency services attended the scene at around 11am.

West Mercia Police said a man had been hit by a car.

A spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at around 11am on Sunday, February 22 on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

"One man, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital for further treatment.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man had a "medical incident" prior to being hit by the car.

A spokesperson said: “We were called shortly before 11am on Sunday to a medical emergency on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury. One ambulance attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man who was a pedestrian who had suffered a medical incident and had been involved in a collision with a car who was assessed by ambulance staff and received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”