Five‑day road closure and 14-mile diversion as B-road near Shrewsbury set for resurfacing

A stretch of the B4386 near Shrewsbury is set to close for five days next month while resurfacing work is carried out.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that the section between the Nox junction and the Cruckton junction will undergo repairs from Monday, March 9 to Friday, March 13.

The road will be closed each day from 9.30am to 4pm to allow the work to take place.

Photo: Google

Access will be maintained for residents and businesses located within the closure zone, when it is safe for crews to allow vehicles through. Emergency services will also be given access at all times.

All other motorists will be required to follow a 14-mile signed diversion route, which is directing drivers to use the A458 via Halfway House.

Depending on vehicle type, drivers may be able to choose an alternative and shorter diversion.

The council has warned that all planned works are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, with any updates displayed on yellow advance warning signs and on one.network.