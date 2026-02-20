Rose Roberts, aged 81, died at Perches House on Tuesday, January 27 after a huge fire ripped through the historic building which she had lovingly restored.

Sadly Rose’s address book, with details of many friends she had made over the years, did not survive the fire.

That has made organising her funeral a difficult task for her daughter, Jessica Richards.

She insists anyone who was a friend of Rose is welcome to the funeral, which will take place at the nearby St Mary’s Church, St Mary’s Street, Shrewsbury from 1pm on Tuesday (February 24).

There is no dress code and flowers are welcome.

After Rose died, Jessica said: “She was an amazing person, loved by so many. She was my everything."

Since Rose died, a fundraiser has been launched to try and rebuild the house that she spent years restoring.

So far, nearly £30,000 has been raised through donations online.

Donate by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built

Rose lived at the picturesque, timber-framed house for about 45 years, and went to great lengths to restore it to its former glory.

The house is steeped in history, with records suggesting it dates back to the 1300s, although Rose never had the house carbon dated.

At one time it was a wool merchants and John Perch, a wealthy draper, lived there in the 1500s.

Prominent Shrewsbury judge Sir Timothy Turner also lived there in the 1600s.

More recently, it was used as Ebenezer Scrooge’s office in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol.