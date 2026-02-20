Firefighters rescue person stuck in lift at four-star Shrewsbury hotel and wedding venue
Firefighters rescued a person stuck in a lift at a four-star hotel and wedding venue on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Crews were called to Albrighton Hall Hotel, Ellesmere Road, at about 8.05pm yesterday (Thursday, February 19).
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One person released from lift using lift key.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.