Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters rescue person stuck in lift at four-star Shrewsbury hotel and wedding venue

Firefighters rescued a person stuck in a lift at a four-star hotel and wedding venue on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

Crews were called to Albrighton Hall Hotel, Ellesmere Road, at about 8.05pm yesterday (Thursday, February 19).

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One person released from lift using lift key.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.