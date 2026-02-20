Crews were called to Albrighton Hall Hotel, Ellesmere Road, at about 8.05pm yesterday (Thursday, February 19).

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “One person released from lift using lift key.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury.