Decision deferred on controversial 450-home plan for Shrewsbury - here's why

Committee members also want assurances about the wider impact the development may have on traffic in the area.

An illustrative masterplan of a proposal to build 450 homes off Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury. Picture: Pegasus Group

The proposal – put forward by Barwood Developments in 2022 – is on a piece of land off Ellesmere Road, near the railway line.

Access is off Ellesmere Road, with one provided for the initial first phase of 150 homes. A second will be added at a later stage when the project progresses.

The proposal was originally included in Shropshire’s draft local plan for 2016 to 2038 – but with the expectation it would be built alongside the North West Relief Road (NWRR). However, in assessing the plans, the council’s highways officers have said they are happy that the scheme can still go ahead without the controversial relief road, which has been placed on hold and effectively cancelled.

A total of 134 out of 140 public comments submitted to Shropshire Council were against the scheme. Concerns included highway safety, the fact that schools and GP surgeries are full, there will be a loss of greenfield land, and fears the development could increase the risk of flooding.

A proposal to build 450 homes in Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, was discussed by the Northern Planning Committee on February 17, 2026. Picture: LDRS

Meanwhile, those in support mentioned there is a strong need for new housing north of Shrewsbury, the land is currently unused, and a development of this scale would help support or justify improved transport infrastructure.

The scheme was considered by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (February 17), with members spending an hour and half debating it.

Councillor Ben Jephcott, who represents Bagley, asked for a deferral so the traffic impact can be fully assessed, especially around the gyratory.

“It will also have knock-on effects at the other end,” said Councillor Jephcott.

“We need to know exactly what will happen at the northern end of Ellesmere Road, and the Coton Hill junction with Berwick Road, which is a serious pinchpoint.”

Councillor Jephcott also questioned how comprehensive and accurate the transport assessments were. He was backed up by some members of the planning committee.

“Knowing that road exceptionally well, knowing the gridlock going down into town and at Battlefield roundabout, I would like to see a more detailed traffic survey report showing the impact of those additional vehicles on that stretch of road to be convinced that it’s totally viable,” said Councillor Andy Davis (Lib Dems, St Oswalds).

Councillor Brendan Mallon (Reform UK, Tern) added that there could be the potential for “a lot of rat-running” to get away from congestion on Ellesmere Road.

“We would like very specific results of the modelling, not just ‘that it works’,” he said.

However, principal planning officer, Ollie Thomas – who recommended that the development should be approved – reiterated that the assessment looked at the proposed access points, and had no concerns about any rat-running.

He added “it would be disproportionate” to ask the developer to look at every junction in Shrewsbury, or any future layout of one.

In its submission, Active Travel England said there were “shortcomings” in the transport assessment and travel plan, noting that trip generation should cover all modes across the full day.

The agency added that a reliance on the 2011 Census data is “inadequate”, and more ambitious and specific targets for walking, wheeling, and cycling are required. Representing the developer, Sarah Butterfield, of Pegasus Group, said Section 106 contributions will be provided, including further off-site active travel improvements.

A toucan crossing on Ellesmere Road will also be added, said Ms Butterfield, as well as a shared footway and cycleway at the vehicular access points, and connections to the wider cycle and walking networks.