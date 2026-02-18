Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is subject of plans to open up a new visitor entrance and cafe, plus new car parking and new wildlife trails and play areas.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

The National Trust said it wants to open up eight miles of new and restored routes, including wildlife trails, cycle tracks, and a wetland habitat area.

However, Atcham Parish Council hit out, insisting the organisation did not do enough to inform residents about what is going on.

“The parish council wishes to highlight the complete lack of consultation with local residents prior to the application being submitted,” said council clerk Alison Utting in an objection letter.

“Atcham Parish Council and Wroxeter & Uppington Parish Council arranged their own community meeting immediately on receiving formal notification of the planning application, and this was the first that parishioners and parish councillors knew of the proposal.

“Had that meeting not been arranged, there would have been no contact at all between the National Trust and local residents on this proposal. As it is, the residents were only aware after the application had been submitted.”