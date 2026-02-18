More than 1,000 Shropshire young people attend college careers event

Shrewsbury College hosted the event at its London Road Campus on Thursday, February 12, for the launch of Routes2Careers 2026.

The initiative is designed to connect emerging talent with leading employers across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

More than 80 organisations exhibited across two halls, representing sectors including media, engineering, food production, digital, construction, health, public services, and professional industries.

The event took place at Shrewsbury College.

The event attracted students aged 14 and above from five local schools during the day before opening to families and the wider community in the evening.

A dedicated SEN-friendly session was also held as part of the event.

Employers, including the BBC, Babcock, and Müller, provided insights into career pathways, skill requirements, and opportunities within their sectors.

Many representatives from the organisations attending also participated in a short advisory feature, sharing what they would tell their 16‑year‑old selves.

Attendees participated in a wide range of interactive demonstrations, from VR equipment and industry simulators to practical challenges led by employers. Spotlight Talks throughout the day offered further insight into different industries and the realities of building a successful career.

Shrewsbury College principal, James Staniforth, said: "We were delighted to be supported by so many organisations across a range of industry sectors in our region. It was fantastic to see so many engaged students finding out about different routes into their potential future careers and the opportunities available in our region."

Andy Lee, director of employer engagement for the college, said: "We designed this event in consultation with employers and education partners to promote career opportunities within their organisations and to support young people in making informed decisions about their future. We’re planning to run the event in 2027 and build on the strong demand and positive engagement from its inaugural year."

Employers attending the event said they were impressed with the young people in attendance.

Evie Bennett, marketing executive for SJ Roberts, stated: "Bringing students and employers together is hugely beneficial. Students gain first-hand insight into the range of career pathways available, while employers like us gain direct access to the workforce of tomorrow. Shrewsbury College’s Routes2Careers event was an excellent example of this in action. Students were highly engaged, the range of employers was impressive, and the event was extremely well organised."

The view was backed up by George Heeks, engineering apprenticeship co-ordinator, for Muller MYD, who said: "The Routes2Careers event was a great opportunity to meet lots of potential future engineers and to talk about their aspirations for the future."