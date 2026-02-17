Improvements planned for the 'gateway to Shrewsbury town centre' Abbey Foregate

Located just outside the loop of the River Severn, Abbey Foregate is described as "one of the gateways to Shrewsbury’s town centre".

But a recent community survey found most people describe the suburb as "a place they move through rather than spend time in".

The survey was commissioned by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership to "refine the priorities" for place enhancements for one of Shrewsbury’s key gateways.

In all 370 people took part in the consultation, which ran through November, and respondents placed the most value on improvements like increased seating and green space.

Many described Abbey Foregate as a place they move through rather than spend time in, with 68 per cent of respondents admitting they pass straight through the area and 24 per cent saying they stay for less than an hour.

For those who do stop, 39 per cent visit for food or drink, while 26 per cent come to shop.

The planned enhancements, led by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (SBTPP) and principally funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), will introduce "light-touch" additions such as new seating, planting, and aesthetic upgrades designed to make the entrance to Abbey Foregate from town more welcoming and comfortable to spend time in.

The partners on the project anticipate that this will provide a boost to businesses in the area and a welcome improvement for people living, working and spending time in the neighbourhood.

No significant traffic measures are included in the scheme. A Brompton Bike Hire dock, a public bike repair station and secure cycle storage will also be installed to support greener, more active travel choices.

This consultation marks the first time the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership has measured wellbeing alongside place perceptions and economic factors.

Abbey Foregate, with Shrewsbury Abbey visible on the left. Photo: Camlins Landscape Architects

The Abbey Foregate survey was conducted in partnership with Tranquil City.

Councillor Rob Wilson, portfolio holder for transport and economic growth at Shropshire Council, said the decision to measure wellbeing strengthens the evidence base for change.

He said: “The consultation shows a real appetite for change in Abbey Foregate, and we’re pleased to support improvements that make the area more attractive and give a boost to the local community. These UKSPF-funded measures will help us understand what works best for residents, visitors and businesses.”

Emma Molyneux, project lead at Shrewsbury BID, said the findings give the project a clear direction.

“We’re grateful to everyone who took part,” she said. “The level of interest shows how important this small area of Abbey Foregate is to the community, and it gives us robust evidence to guide the improvements we're making.

By measuring wellbeing as well as place perceptions, we can better understand how the environment affects people’s daily lives. These light-touch changes will help us create a more welcoming space for people not just to pass through, but to spend time in - and give local businesses a valuable footfall boost.”

Caleb Matthews, business development manager of The Crown at Abbey Foregate, said: “It’s brilliant to see so many people keen to share their views in Abbey Foregate. We know how much potential the street has, but we believe it needs some improvement to encourage people to stop and enjoy it. The planned improvements, especially more places to sit and additional greenery, will make a real difference to how welcoming the area feels.”

The feedback gathered by the survey is now being used to refine the enhancements, which will be installed in early 2026. The trial will be closely monitored to help the project partners understand how small changes can impact economic and community wellbeing in Shrewsbury.