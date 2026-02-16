Residents at Uplands Care Home, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, have been getting into the spirit of the games, which are being held at Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, northern Italy, by taking part in indoor curling.

It came as Team GB’s men and women won curling matches.

Residents at Uplands Care Home in Shrewsbury have been having a go at indoor curling

Lizzy Yeomans, activity lead at Uplands, said: “We have had a great time. We have had the pleasure of curling capers.

“Our residents and family got competitive together and what a treat it was.

“An afternoon of laughter, competitiveness and all round fun and we definitely have lots of curling fans here. I myself have found something I'm good at.

“It was so lovely to see so many residents and families come together and enjoy time together. And to top it off, Team GB won the curling for us all this afternoon.

“What a way to celebrate.”

After a slow start at the games, Team GB have finally started racking up medals, with Matt Weston winning gold in the skeleton and Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale emerging victorious in the mixed snowboard cross.

Norway, hosts Italy and the USA have been dominating the medals table, with another week of competition left to go.

Among the strong remaining Team GB medal hopes are Zoe Atkin in the freestyle skiing and Mia Brookes in the slopestyle snowboarding. She narrowly missed out on a medal in the "big air" snowboarding earlier in the games.