Montgomery Lewis, aged 26, also known as Monty, was last seen at their home in Shrewsbury on December 8 last year.

They are described as having blonde, wavy, shoulder length hair, 6ft 3in and of slim build.

Monty Lewis has been reported missing. Picture: West Mercia Police

It is believed Monty took a black rucksack and was wearing a light grey padded anorak with a faux fur hood when leaving the home address.

Monty is said to have connections to Worcester, as well as Montgomery and Newtown in Powys, Wales.

Monty was reported missing to police on Wednesday (February 11) after not contacting family for some time.

If you have any information on Monty’s whereabouts, call 101 and quote reference number 148i of February 11.