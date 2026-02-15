Over‑40s fitness hub could be coming to Shrewsbury business park

Borger UK, which owns Unit 10 at the Stadium Point Business Park in Shrewsbury, has applied for permission to change the use of part of the building to allow it to be sub-let to MEE-FIT, a small‑group training facility focused on strength, mobility and long‑term health.

The application states the site would be a “controlled, pre-booked training facility” offering coached sessions for small groups of up to six people and there would be no walk‑ins or open‑gym access.

A specialist fitness studio aimed at adults over 40 could open at Stadium Point in Shrewsbury under new plans submitted to Shropshire Council. Photo: Shropshire Council/Berrys

The application states that the studio is designed to meet “growing demand for health, wellbeing and fitness targeted at adults aged from 40 to over 70”.

Under the plans, MEE-FIT would operate from 6am to 8pm from Monday to Friday and mornings only on Saturday.

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 26/00428/FUL.