'Life-saving work': Shrewsbury Town thank first responders who saved supporter after cardiac arrest outside ground

Emergency medical staff were called to the Meadow car park shortly after the final whistle of Shrewsbury's match against Barrow on Tuesday (February 10) when a fan collapsed near the stadium.

A spokesperson for Shrewsbury Town said supporter Bob Green was found shortly before 10pm.

The team immediately launched into action, beginning chest compressions and deploying a defibrillator while an ambulance was on its way.

Medical staff were called to the New Meadow car park in Shrewsbury shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. Photo: Google

A club spokesperson explained: "Bob Green suffered a cardiac arrest in the car park after the game. A call was immediately made to Shrewsbury Town control room by a stand manager, and our in-house medical team of Russ Newman and Alan Lewis were dispatched.

"Within two minutes, they arrived to find Bob had already been placed in the recovery position by the crowd doctor and matchday stewards, supplied by K2. Russ and Alan checked for breathing, found no pulse, and immediately started chest compressions.

"The medics then readied a defibrillator and administered two shocks - all within three minutes of the initial call. At that point, West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived and administered a third shock.

"Russ continued CPR as Bob was placed in the ambulance, and within 25 minutes of the cardiac arrest, Bob was receiving treatment in hospital."

The club said it was “delighted” to report that Mr Green is now recovering, though he faces a long road ahead.

Shrewsbury Town extended its thanks to the crowd doctor, K2 stewards, and its medical team for their “outstanding, life-saving work”, as well as to West Midlands Ambulance Service for its rapid response.

“Our thoughts remain with Bob and his family during his recovery,” the club added.