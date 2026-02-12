Shrewsbury Town Council objects to 210-home scheme

The application, which has been submitted to Shropshire Council by Bloor Homes, is for a site between the A5 and Pulley Lane in Meole Brace.

The developer has requested permission for a total of 210 homes, 20 per cent of that being affordable housing. The proposed access will be off Pulley Lane.

A design and access statement said the development would be “a highly desirable place to live” and “a well-connected and sustainable new living environment” to the south of Shrewsbury.

“The development will blend local character with modern sustainable design principles to create a place for residents to be proud of,” it read.

“The development will connect to the existing settlement and deliver a logical addition to Shrewsbury, providing a variety of homes to cater for people at every stage of life. Quality open space and green walks will promote active lifestyles and integrate natural features throughout the scheme.”

Bloor Homes has submitted a planning application for up to 210 homes off Pulley Lane, on the edge of Shrewsbury. Picture: Pegasus Group

The development would be bordered to the north by the Rea Brook. However, the design and access statement said the majority of the site is located in Flood Zone 1 and at a low risk of fluvial flooding.

At the time of writing, nearly 330 objections had been lodged, with only two in support of the scheme. Councillor Bernie Bentick, who represents Meole, raised concerns saying he wants the wildlife habitat of the brook protecting.

And now Shrewsbury Town Council has added its objection after members of its planning committee discussed the proposal on Tuesday (February 10).

Councillor Ben Jephcott said that it was never thought that the natural corridor around the Rea Brook would be developed.

“Yet, here we are in a difficult situation facing the county with no forward Local Plan, and it’s open season on major developments, and developers are piling in,” he said.

Bloor Homes's plans for up to 210 homes are for a site near the Rea Brook. Picture: Pegasus Group

“We need to draw the line as far as we possibly can. There are many reasons why this development is a step too far on this side of the town.

“I know that Shropshire Council has recognised the need to separate Bayston Hill from Shrewsbury, but that division should never comprise it, and this does.”

Councillor Jon Tandy added that the site is also on a dangerous bend.

The consultation period for comments to be submitted for the scheme (reference 25/04875/OUT on the council's online planning portal) ends this Sunday (February 15).