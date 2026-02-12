Shrewsbury residents say they will accept a steep council tax rise - but demand visible results

It was this week revealed that Shropshire Council was one of seven councils that had been granted permission to increase their council tax by more than the core limit 4.99 per cent without a referendum.

Of those Shropshire, Worcestershire and North Somerset councils were given permission to raise their share by a maximum of nine per cent.

For a band B council taxpayer in Shrewsbury, where the town council precept is set to almost double in April, the annual bill could rise from £1,472 last year to around £1,665 for 2026/27 - and that's before the precepts for police and the fire service.

It's a hike that Shrewsbury residents we spoke to seem willing to make - as long as they feel the benefits.

"It's obviously disappointing for a lot of people while they're struggling at the moment - and I think it's too much money really - but things have to be paid, for don't they?" said Liz Williams, 65.

"How it is spent is a concern; I'd just like to see it be prioritised properly."

Carolyn, a 54-year-old Shrewsbury resident, agreed: "As long as they're using the money in the right way.