Hope House Shrewsbury shop’s Hannah to take on Morocco Trek challenge

Hannah Ledsham has been the assistant manager at the hospice’s shop on Oteley Road in Shrewsbury for more than three years, and has this year decided to do something out of her comfort zone.

“I do a lot of hill running and walking in Shropshire during my spare time, and when I saw the Morocco Trek come up I thought it would be great to take my hobby and really push myself for this challenge,” she said.

“I’m hoping to raise as much as possible. The customers, volunteers and my colleagues at the shop have already been very generous in making donations.”

Hannah Ledsham will be taking on the trek and is being cheered on from the shop by volunteer Celia Ainsworth (left) and shop manager Emma Yau.

The 26-year-old from Church Stretton will be heading out with a team of trekkers on from May 21 to 28 into the heart of Morocco and the Atlas Mountains, giving a unique experience including reaching the summit of Mount Toubkal at a whopping 4,167m.

“I’m looking forward to getting there and getting started,” said Hannah. “It’s definitely going to be tough, but raising the money will make it all worth it.”

Hope House Children’s Hospices’ fundraising team leader, Andy Everley, said: “This is one of our most adventurous challenges and I wish Hannah and all our trekkers all the best of luck. We’re all behind you and will be cheering you on every step of the way.

“We still have very limited places left for some courageous supporters to take on this once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Not only will participants make lasting memories, but they will also be raising vital funds to help local children with a life-threatening condition to live their best life.

“Expertly led, catered and planned, it really is one not to miss. Head to our website, download the full brochure and we’ll see you at the airport.”

People can sponsor Hannah at hopehouse.org.uk/Hannahs-Morocco-Trek or sign up for this year’s trek at hopehouse.org.uk/Morocco.