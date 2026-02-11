The Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury has been put up for sale with Savills.

We have launched free newsletters for Shrewsbury, Telford and Mid Wales. Sign up to the newsletter for your area here: https://plus.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/shrewsbury/2026/02/06/sign-up-now-to-our-new-shropshire-star-newsletters-all-for-free/

The Grade II-listed hotel is arranged over four floors, and was originally the home of Prince Rupert, grandson of King James I, in the 17th century.

The property has benefited from an extensive refurbishment in recent years, and provides 70 en-suite bedrooms, two restaurants totalling 180 covers and a ground-floor tearoom.

Tom Cunningham, UK regional director, Hotel Capital Markets, Savills Manchester, said: “This historic hotel is a sought-after destination located right in the middle of the historic Shrewsbury town centre. The rooms are all individually styled and cover a range of sizes to suit different guests, from singles to suites.”

The hotel housed as many as 90 rough sleepers during the Covid pandemic.

The Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury. Picture: Savills

On its website, the hotel is described as: "A curious and characterful mix of architectural styles".

"Most of the property is distinctly Tudor – including the timber-framed frontage and exposed beams," it says on its website. "But the windows are Georgian – and the cellars, along with the Mansion House, have features dating back almost 1,000 years.

"The property remained a private dwelling for many years. In 1953, it was awarded Grade II-listing status in recognition of its architectural character. In terms of historical importance, this puts it within the top five per cent of listed buildings in the UK.

"In 1996, the hotel was purchased by the Matthews family. Under their custodianship, the Prince Rupert has been reborn. The ageing building was treated to an extensive and sensitive renovation programme, which saw its historic features retained and modern ensuite facilities added.

"The Matthews' efforts were recognised in 2013 when the Prince Rupert was awarded a four-star rating by the AA. It remains the only hotel in Shrewsbury town centre to hold this distinction.

"Then, in 2023, renowned chef Gareth Howarth joined to lead the Prince Rupert restaurant team. His classic, refined British flavours are taking our already prestigious culinary reputation to new heights. Visit, see it – and taste it for yourself."