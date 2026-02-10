‘Reaching five years is a huge achievement for us’ - Family-run Shrewsbury pizzeria celebrates birthday with £5 pizzas

Fireaway Pizza in Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, opened by the Kandola family in February 2021.

It was a fiery start for the pizza shop, which had to close for six months following a blaze not long after it opened.

But after reopening, the last five years have seen the pizza house go from strength-to-strength.

Last year, it was awarded Best Takeaway in Shropshire by England's Business Awards who recognised its quality, service, and popularity with local customers.

Now to mark the milestone, the restaurant will be offering any pizza for just £5 for five days.

The promotion is available on collection only.

Fireaway Pizza is five years old

The restaurant manager Gav said: “Reaching five years is a huge achievement for us, and we wanted to thank our customers who have supported us since day one. The £5 pizza offer is our way of giving something back to the community that’s helped us grow.”

Gave at the England's Business Awards last year

The £5 pizza promotion runs from February 15 for five days only, and customers can order via: https://content.reallysocial.media/promotion/redeem/NzA3wrHCsU1heFBVYmxpY0FjY2VzcyFAwqM=.

The business can be followed on Instagram and Facebook at @fireawayshrewsbury