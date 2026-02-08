Thomas Richardson, eight, has completed his 100th parkrun, while his 11-year-old brother Alexander has racked up 150 of the popular five-kilometre Saturday-morning events.

The brothers, from Tilstock Crescent in Sutton Farm, have completed the majority of the events at Shrewsbury's Quarry parkrun, but have also taken in a host of others, including courses in Scotland, Wales, London, and even Austria.

For the Richardson family parkrun has been a fixture for many years, with the boys' father Alan, 51, revealing that they had probably completed hundreds more between them if he were to include the number of times they finished the course in the pushchair as youngsters.

The parkrun veterans, Thomas and Alexander Richardson.

Alan is a keen runner who has completed more than 20 marathons himself, including the world majors - a category which includes New York, London, Chicago, Boston, Berlin and Tokyo.

Thomas and Alexander are both active youngsters, being part of Shrewsbury Athletics Club, Telford Triathlon Club, and Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club.