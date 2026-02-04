Shrewsbury-to-Machynlleth railway line faces disruption as police deal with 'incident'

National Rail said the incident is affecting the line between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth.

It said that the disruption is expected until 7pm today (Wednesday, February 4) and added that rail replacement coaches have been arranged.

An update on the National Rail Enquiries website said: "The police are currently dealing with an incident between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth meaning that some lines are disrupted.

"As a result, trains running between these stations may be delayed up to 20 minutes, cancelled or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 7pm."

It added: "Transport for Wales have arranged rail replacement buses to run between Shrewsbury and Machynlleth at no extra cost. These should arrive at Shrewsbury at approximately 4pm."