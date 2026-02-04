Crystal’s Shine On Bakery has been launched by Crystal Owen, whose son Harvey died tragically in a crash alongside three of his friends in Snowdonia in November 2023.

Harvey, who was 17, had dreamed of opening up his own food business in the town centre.

That inspired Crystal to set up shop in Hills Lane, next to the Blind Tiger cocktail bar.

Crystal Owen outside Crystal's Shine On Bakery in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury

She said: “We’ve got a neon sign which says ‘All you need is love and cupcakes’ because he loved The Beatles.”

There are also artificial plants like in his bedroom at home.

The shop itself is Crystal’s second bakery in the town after Crystal’s Cupcakes, in Sweetlake, off Longden Road.

Crystal Owen and partner Pete McLeish at the new bakery. Photo: Steve Leath

The new shop will sell similar items to the Sweetlake bakery, including all-day breakfasts, paninis, sandwiches, milkshakes, and of course, Crystal’s signature cupcakes.

The shop will also be supporting the charity Shine On with Harvey Owen, which Crystal set up after he died.

The charity aims to help young people unlock their creative potential and find their voice through the power of the arts.

There will be a 'pay it forward' scheme, recognising Harvey's kindness and generosity to those in need. Photo: Steve Leath

Some of the tasty treats on offer at Crystal's Shine On Bakery. Photo: Steve Leath

A range of cakes will be available at the new bakery. Photo: Steve Leath

“We will be doing a monthly raffle for the charity and all of the funds will go towards Shine On,” Crystal said.

She is also planning on donating a percentage of the profits to the charity.

A 'pay it forward' scheme is also in place for people to help those in need.

The new bakery all stocked up with goodies for its first customers. Photo: Steve Leath

“Harvey always used to buy the homeless a Greggs,” Crystal said. “He would always do that when he was in town.”

She added: “I want to thank everyone for their support. I never thought I’d return back to the bakery, never mind opening another one.

“The staff have been amazing. They’ve got me through a really tough time.”

There is a poster which bakery customers can use to donate to the charity Shine On with Harvey Owen. Photo: Steve Leath

Crystal’s Shine On Bakery is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. It is hoped that, once things have settled down, opening hours and days will be increased.