'All you need is love and cupcakes': Shrewsbury mum who lost her son in Snowdonia road tragedy opens bakery recognising his love of The Beatles and kindness to those in need
A Shrewsbury mum who lost her teenage son in a road tragedy has opened up a town centre bakery in his memory.
Crystal’s Shine On Bakery has been launched by Crystal Owen, whose son Harvey died tragically in a crash alongside three of his friends in Snowdonia in November 2023.
Harvey, who was 17, had dreamed of opening up his own food business in the town centre.
That inspired Crystal to set up shop in Hills Lane, next to the Blind Tiger cocktail bar.
She said: “We’ve got a neon sign which says ‘All you need is love and cupcakes’ because he loved The Beatles.”
There are also artificial plants like in his bedroom at home.
The shop itself is Crystal’s second bakery in the town after Crystal’s Cupcakes, in Sweetlake, off Longden Road.
The new shop will sell similar items to the Sweetlake bakery, including all-day breakfasts, paninis, sandwiches, milkshakes, and of course, Crystal’s signature cupcakes.
The shop will also be supporting the charity Shine On with Harvey Owen, which Crystal set up after he died.
The charity aims to help young people unlock their creative potential and find their voice through the power of the arts.
“We will be doing a monthly raffle for the charity and all of the funds will go towards Shine On,” Crystal said.
She is also planning on donating a percentage of the profits to the charity.
A 'pay it forward' scheme is also in place for people to help those in need.
“Harvey always used to buy the homeless a Greggs,” Crystal said. “He would always do that when he was in town.”
She added: “I want to thank everyone for their support. I never thought I’d return back to the bakery, never mind opening another one.
“The staff have been amazing. They’ve got me through a really tough time.”
Crystal’s Shine On Bakery is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. It is hoped that, once things have settled down, opening hours and days will be increased.