Parking restrictions could be brought in at a Shropshire beauty spot over concerns about inconsiderate motorists.
Forestry England and Shropshire Council are in discussions over issues at Haughmond Hill, one of the county's most popular outdoor locations.
Images posted on social media last month showed the extent of the issues, with cars lining the route, meaning only single-file traffic could pass.
Concerns were raised over the safety for families visiting the area or access for emergency vehicles.