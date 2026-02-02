Shropshire beauty spot could get fresh parking restrictions over concerns about inconsiderate motorists

Forestry England and Shropshire Council are in discussions over issues at Haughmond Hill, one of the county's most popular outdoor locations.

Images posted on social media earlier this month showed the extent of the issues, with cars lining the route, meaning only single-file traffic could pass.

Concerns were raised over the safety for families visiting the area or access for emergency vehicles.

Parking at Haughmond Hill earlier this month.

Shropshire Council has faced questions over the problems before, with cabinet members quizzed on solutions in 2024.

Speaking at the time Councillor Dan Morris said the authority would discuss the issues with Forestry England, which is responsible for Haughmond Hill.

Now with the issue continuing Forestry England has said it is discussing the problems with Shropshire Council

It added that it would back any measures that improved safety.

Shropshire Council said it will be looking at the problem and could bring in further restrictions.

A spokesman for Forestry England said: "We are aware of the ongoing frustration caused by an inconsiderate minority of drivers who choose to park on the road outside Haughmond Hill.

"We are liaising with Shropshire Council to explore possible solutions and we support any measures that they take to improve safety for our visitors and other road users.”

A spokesman for Shropshire Council added: "The Council will investigate this issue of displaced parking beyond the designated parking area.

"If waiting restrictions are warranted, then a scheme will be included in a future works programme."