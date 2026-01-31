I am seated! Funky furniture at Shrewsbury market as collector turns passion for chairs into business
A man with a passion for chairs has 'throne' himself into an exciting new business venture.
Richard Lawley has launched Richard & Company, a market stall in the award-winning Shrewsbury Market Hall dedicated to chairs.
He has a sensational selection of iconic chairs in stock, and also uses upholstering expertise he learned during the Covid lockdowns to restore stunning seats back to their former glory.