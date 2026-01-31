Shropshire Star
Close

I am seated! Funky furniture at Shrewsbury market as collector turns passion for chairs into business

A man with a passion for chairs has 'throne' himself into an exciting new business venture.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published

Richard Lawley has launched Richard & Company, a market stall in the award-winning Shrewsbury Market Hall dedicated to chairs.

He has a sensational selection of iconic chairs in stock, and also uses upholstering expertise he learned during the Covid lockdowns to restore stunning seats back to their former glory.

Richard Lawley has opened his new stall in Shrewsbury Market Hall - Richard and Company. He collects iconic designed chairs and also brings them back to life if they are in disrepair
Richard Lawley has opened his new stall in Shrewsbury Market Hall - Richard and Company. He collects iconic designed chairs and also brings them back to life if they are in disrepair