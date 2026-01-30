The statue next to the town’s Shirehall had been crumbling after being ravaged by the weather over many years.

Scaffolding was up and work has been undertaken over a number of phases, including the removal and replacement of one of the arms of the statue.

However, the scaffolding has now been taken away and Lord Hill is looking back to his best.