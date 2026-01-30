Lights out one last time as Shrewsbury town centre shop prepares to close after more than 32 years
The lights are being turned out one last time at a Shrewsbury town centre shop as the owners prepare to enjoy their well-earned retirement.
The Lighting Shop, in Mardol, is closing its doors soon having been a fixture in the county town for more than 32 years.
It is expected that it will close towards the end of February or early March, but an official closing date has not yet been confirmed.