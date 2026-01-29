Firefighters and police called to two-car crash in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury at around 7pm on Wednesday (January 28) following a collision involving two cars.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Old Potts Way, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said the crash had involved "two saloon vehicles".

West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.