Firefighters and police called to two-car crash in Shrewsbury
Firefighters and police officers were called to a crash between two cars in Shrewsbury.
By Megan Jones
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Old Potts Way in Shrewsbury at around 7pm on Wednesday (January 28) following a collision involving two cars.
Firefighters from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene along with officers from West Mercia Police.
A spokesperson for the fire service said the crash had involved "two saloon vehicles".
West Mercia Police has been approached for further information.