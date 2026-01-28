Shrewsbury Rotarian shaves off ‘Special Santa Beard’ for charity once again

And 2026 will be no different for long-serving Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club Santa Peter Love who ‘bravely’ went under the clippers once again yesterday.

The dynamic this time though for octogenarian Peter was having grown the longest and thickest beard of his Santa career – yet.

“It’s grown to approximately a foot in length in six months,” he said before Matt Glover at Risdon’s Barbers once again brought the beard down to earth – or rather on the floor of the Shrewsbury Market Hall salon.

“As I get older, the beard grows both longer and fuller and I must research why this is happening – perhaps it’s having a wee dram,” he joked.

'Santa' aka Peter Love, with barber Mat Glover

“Seriously, I can honestly say the length and thickness of the beard has increased year on year since I first began letting it grow for Santa duties with the Rotary sleigh.

“It gets a bit hot in summer – but it is a boon in winter. And I shall once again be exposed to the cold following Matt’s shaving expertise.”

The Risdon’s barber added: “I’ve been shaving Peter’s beard now year on year for a very long time and it is surprisingly true what he says – it does get longer every year as the older he becomes.

“In our view he is very brave sacrificing this much coveted beard which clearly serves him so well as a most authentic Santa Claus.”

Shrewsbury Rotarian Peter Love 'in the chair' at Risdons Barbers in Shrewsbury Market Hall with barber Mat Glover and Branch President Johnathan Callwood. At the very back are Rotarians John Yeomans and Alun Humphreys.

Peter’s distinguished white beard, which has been seen over the years by countless numbers who support Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh programme, will once again be raising money for charity which he ‘greatly values.’

The Rotary club has agreed to his request for the beard shave to support a youth-based charity or an individual student seeking support

“I truly value the club’s beard shave sponsorship because it has traditionally helped one local organisation or another to benefit over very many years - and Rotary hasn’t ruled out the possibility this time of a financial gift being made to a student in need of support.

“I don’t personally have anyone in mind, but I am aware that the club has very recently received such requests for help and I am sure these will be seriously considered as part of my sponsorship arrangement.”

'Santa' says goodbye to the beard

Said Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s president Johnathan Callwood: "Peter is a long-standing stalwart of our Rotary family. His dedication to one of our core values ‘Service above self’ is inspiring.

“With a barber’s clippers, his pen and his beard, he helps the young people of Shrewsbury with his time and donations for a better future.

“And I don’t think this will be his last charity beard shave – as far as the club is concerned he is a ‘Santa Claus through and through’.”

A close shave!

Anyone interested in knowing more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact president@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk or vicepresident@shrewsburyrotary.co.uk