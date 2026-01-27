WATCH: Main Shrewsbury road closed off following major town-centre fire

Emergency services were called to the incident on Castle Street in Shrewsbury shortly before 3.30am today - Tuesday, January 27.

Seven fire crews responded, with police and the ambulance service also at the scene.

The scene of the fire in Shrewsbury

The road has remained closed off this morning, with the cordon moved further back past Barclays on Castle Street and emergency services still at the scene.

People have been urged to avoid the area by police unless absolutely necessary.

It is understood the fire has affected Perches House - a historic building on Windsor Place.