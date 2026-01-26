Four boys arrested after 'large-scale theft' from perfume shop in Shrewsbury shopping centre

West Mercia Police officers were called to Darwin Shopping Centre following a report of a theft from The Fragrance Shop at around 12.50pm today (Monday, January 26).

Following the incident, officers from the Shrewsbury Town Centre policing team confirmed that four males, all under 18, were located and arrested and all property was recovered.

The Darwin Centre

A spokesperson for the police said: "While on duty town centre officers received a call regarding a large-scale theft from one of the shops within the Darwin Shopping Centre.

"Following the quick actions of the town centre officers along with Darwin centre security and town centre CCTV, we are pleased to report that four males were located and arrested by town centre officers along with British Transport Police colleagues and all property was recovered."