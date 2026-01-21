'Let’s unite as a community': Councillor voices opposition to plans for 200 houses near Shrewsbury waterway

Bloor Homes, has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build up to 210 houses on fields between the A5 and Pulley Lane in Meole Brace.

The land is bordered by the major road one one side, and the Rea Brook on the other.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, who represents the Meole area of Shrewsbury, has voiced his opposition to the proposal, saying he wants the wildlife habitat of the brook protecting.

An aerial view of the land concerned - between the A5 and the Rea Brook.

Councillor Bentick has also voiced concerns over potential flooding, and the loss of the green space border between Meole Brace in Shrewsbury and Bayston Hill.