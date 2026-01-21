Firefighters called to Shrewsbury hospital after person vaping in toilets sets off alarms
Two fire crews were sent to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Wednesday after an automatic fire alarm was activated by someone vaping in the toilets.
By Megan Jones
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital at around 3.35pm on Wednesday after an automatic fire alarm was activated.
Two crews were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
A spokesperson from the fire service later confirmed the incident was a false alwarm "due to a person vaping in the toilets which activated the detector head".
The incident was stood down just before 4pm.