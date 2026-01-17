The incident happened at Marche Lane, near Halfway House - which is about half way between Shrewsbury and Welshpool.

Crews isolated the electric switch and gave advice to the occupiers.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 6.25pm on Friday, January 16, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire.

“One electric Aga switch within the kitchen was involved in fire. Electric switch has been isolated and advice given to occupiers.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, and an operations officer was in attendance.