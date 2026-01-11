Plans submitted for four new homes near Nesscliffe Training Camp

Outline plans to build four homes on a one-acre patch of land to the north of Nesscliffe Training Camp have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

As an outline proposal, the applicant hopes to establish the principle of development for the site, with details and designs to be finalised in a subsequent application.

Documents suggest the buildings would be made up of one two-bedroom home and three homes with four or more bedrooms.

Roger Parry & Partners, which submitted the application on behalf of farmers J Warner & Son, stated the development would be sustainable as the location benefits from a range of local amenities.

The application stated: "The site is considered to be in a highly sustainable location, within easy reach of the services, facilities and employment opportunities available in Shrewsbury.

"There are nearby bus services and pedestrian links that facilitate travel by sustainable means."

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/04778/OUT.