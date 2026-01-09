‘It's teaching them resilience!’ Shropshire school hailed for bucking snow day trend to stay open after Storm Goretti
Parents have praised a Shropshire school for bucking the trend by remaining open despite the heavy snow brought by Storm Goretti.
Plus
Published
Last updated
While nearly every school in the region battened down the hatches and closed up on Friday (January 9) in the wake of one of the worst storms in the last 10 years, a Shrewsbury primary school kept its doors open.
Bowbrook Primary School, near the Bowbrook estate in Shrewsbury, was one of the only schools in the county that stayed open on Friday, despite more than 10cm of snow covering the ground.