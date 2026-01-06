Shropshire-born Scamp & Dude founder honoured for services to fashion and charity

Jo Tutchener Sharp, who was born in Shrewsbury and whose family still live in Shropshire, created her first Scamp & Dude product while recovering from surgery.

Missing her two sons, she created a superhero buddy to watch over them.

Now her work with the charity-driven fashion brand has seen her awarded an OBE in the King's New Year's Honours - in recognition of services to both fashion and charity.

Jo Tutchener Sharp

Responding to the award she said: "I'm truly honoured to receive such a special award and for our hard work over the past 10 years to be recognised by the King.

"Our vision has always remained the same: to bring purpose and compassion to everything we do.

"For this to be recognised in such a powerful way is a privilege, and one I share with everyone in our brilliant Scamp & Dude community who has supported us, whether they've given, received, worn, shared or supported in any way.

"This moment is theirs too.”

Jo's creation for her own children, back while she was in hospital, inspired the brand’s first charity initiative, Superhero Sleep Buddies, to bring comfort to children separated from loved ones.

For every Superhero Sleep Buddy sold, another is donated to a child who has lost a parent or is seriously ill themselves.

To date, more than 10,000 have been donated to children going through difficult times.

In 2023, Jo launched the brand’s Super Scarf Mission, where for every Super Scarf sold, another is donated to women starting chemotherapy.

So far, more than 80,000 Super Scarves have now been donated through more than 300 hospital partners.

Celebrities including Sara Davies MBE, Sabrina Elba, Rachel Stevens, Giovanna Fletcher, Ellie Simmonds and Lauren Laverne have supported the mission by co-designing a Super Scarf with Jo, helping to reach even more women.

As of December 2025, the B Corp Certified Scamp & Dude brand has donated £4 million in cash and products to support people facing tough times.