Kirsty Walsh’s husband Shane died aged 29 in 2017 after a night out in the county town, and ever since she has been raising awareness of the dangers in the hope of stopping other families suffering similar heartbreak.

This year in December she was once again involved in the Christmas river patrols with West Mercia Search and Rescue, Shrewsbury Street Pastors, and in collaboration with local pubs, the police, the ambulance service and firefighters.

West Mercia Search and Rescue volunteers on patrol in Shrewsbury over the Christmas period

She said it proved to be successful in terms of community engagement, prevention and partnership working, aimed at reducing the risk of tragedy at this time of year.

Many members of the public stopped to talk, offer support and express appreciation.

Kirsty said: “After losing my husband in 2017, I saw first-hand the dedication and compassion of West Mercia Search and Rescue.

“They are all unpaid volunteers who give their time to help others in the darkest moments. Every Christmas we patrol the river in the hope of preventing another family from experiencing the same heartbreak.

Police officers with West Mercia Search and Rescue volunteers in Shrewsbury

“The support and engagement from the public this year has been incredibly moving — those conversations truly matter.”

Members of the public are encouraged to remain mindful around waterways and look out for one another. If someone is in difficulty, remember to Shout for help, Reach with something safe, Throw a flotation aid, and Call 999 immediately.