Apartment planned for roof space above storage building behind Shrewsbury carpet shop
Plans to create a one-bedroom apartment above a storage building behind a shop on Shrewsbury's Wyle Cop have been revealed.
By Megan Jones
The proposal for a first-floor flat above a storage building to the rear of 35 Wyle Cop has been submitted to Shropshire Council.
Documents, submitted by Mr Hooper of Heal Planning, state the scheme will include a "minor roof alteration" to a neighbouring apartment.
If approved, the new apartment would comprise an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, one bedroom and a bathroom.