The Shropshire Shufflers group is inviting people to lace up their trainers and join its 5K beginners running programme, starting on Sunday, January 11.

After the success of last year's programme, which 50 people successfully completed, the Shufflers are bringing back the initiative, which is designed to be fun and supportive for people looking to either start or get back into running.

The 13-week course is designed for complete beginners and will help participants gradually build confidence and fitness to complete a 5K run.

Each session is led by one of the Shufflers' England Athletics qualified run leaders, and friendly club members will be there to support those taking part.

64-year-old Helen Price tackled the Shrewsbury 10k after completing the Shufflers programme

Sessions will begin at 9.50am at the Doctor’s Monument near St Julian’s Friars Car Park in The Quarry, Shrewsbury.

Participants will follow a structured plan combining walking and jogging, making it accessible for those who have never run before or have not exercised in a while.

Chris Whiteley, coaching coordinator for the Shropshire Shufflers, said: "Last year’s success showed just how many people want to take that first step into running. This course is about making it achievable and enjoyable for everyone.

Dave Bearman took part in the beginners course after a 40-year break from running

"If you’ve ever thought running wasn’t for you, this is your chance to discover how rewarding it can be, with plenty of support along the way.

"No special equipment is needed - just comfortable clothes, supportive footwear, and a positive attitude.”

For more information or to register, contact the Shropshire Shufflers at coachcoord@shropshire-shufflers.org.

The Shropshire Shufflers was established in 1981 and is now one of the largest running clubs in the West Midlands.

With more than 700 members, the inclusive running club caters for all abilities – from absolute beginners to experienced marathon runners.

Many members enjoy social running while others regularly take part in road races of various distances, with multi-terrain events also being popular.