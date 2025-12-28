Thief spotted stealing in Shrewsbury shopping centre gets lifetime ban
A man from Greater Manchester has been banned from a Shropshire shopping centre after being spotted stealing items.
The man from Oldham was spotted in the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury by the town centre policing team and the town rangers - the visible security personnel paid for by the town's business improvement district organisation.
West Mercia Police said the man was spotted stealing from a shop in the centre on Saturday (December 27) and was apprehended. Stolen items were recovered and returned to the relevant store.
Police said the 27-year-old was slapped with a lifetime ban from the shop and banned from the shopping centre for a month.
A spokesperson said: "The 27-year-old man from Oldham was served with a lifetime ban from the store, a one-month ban from the Darwin Shopping Centre and served with a public space protection order."