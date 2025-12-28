Thief spotted stealing in Shrewsbury shopping centre gets lifetime ban

The man from Oldham was spotted in the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury by the town centre policing team and the town rangers - the visible security personnel paid for by the town's business improvement district organisation.

West Mercia Police said the man was spotted stealing from a shop in the centre on Saturday (December 27) and was apprehended. Stolen items were recovered and returned to the relevant store.

Police said the 27-year-old was slapped with a lifetime ban from the shop and banned from the shopping centre for a month.

A spokesperson said: "The 27-year-old man from Oldham was served with a lifetime ban from the store, a one-month ban from the Darwin Shopping Centre and served with a public space protection order."