Shrewsbury couple Alicia McNeil and Tom Moss welcomed Ottilie Diane into the world at 2am on Christmas Day, weighing 7lb 1oz.

Alicia, aged 28, and Tom, 27, looked every inch the doting parents when the Shropshire Star visited them at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford earlier today.

Tom Moss and Alicia McNeil with their new daughter Ottilie, born on Christmas Day

Alicia gently cradled her firstborn, who looked adorable in her little Santa hat, as proud dad Tom couldn’t stop smiling. Tom’s parents Gaynor and Ian Moss, who became Nanny and Granddad today, were also there to welcome little Ottilie into the world.

Just a few hours before Ottilie was born, the family were at The Mytton Arms pub in Habberley, near Pontesbury, for a festive drink on Christmas Eve. Alicia was on soft drinks of course, but Tom treated himself to a couple of pints, thinking he still had the best part of a week before his daughter would be born.