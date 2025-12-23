Animal rescue centre appeals to find 'sweet' collie Rosie a forever home after eight years of no interest

Rosie, a 10-year-old collie, arrived at Grinshill Animal Rescue near Shrewsbury more than eight years ago.

Despite numerous appeals and social media posts over the years, Rosie has received little interest, while several other dogs have arrived and found homes.

The charity is now appealing to Shropshire residents to help find Rosie, who loves a cuddle, her forever home.

Emily Cartwright from Grinshill Animal Rescue said: "She just hasn't had the interest. Whenever we have posted about her she doesn't get any enquiries compared to other dogs.

"She's seen so many dogs go in and out of kennels now, I think she's used to it. She just gets everything that a dog wants, just except the forever home.

"No matter how much we try and push her we just don't don't get even a single enquiry for her.

"I would say she does have some quirks and a few boundaries but she is so good at letting you know if she doesn't want to do a certain thing so if people just understand her signals then she is literally the perfect dog.

"She is so sweet and I've taken her on a few day trips now out and in real life situations with loads of people loads of dogs and she's been amazing.

"Rosie can get a little bit uncomfortable but she just takes it all in her stride and carries on walking, but when she knows you and when you understand her she is so lovely and she'll give you loads of loads of cuddles and kisses.

"We'd definitely miss her because she has been here for so long but if she finds her forever home it would be so lovely. She is a lovely little lady."

Grinshill Animal Rescue advises that Rosie is not suitable for a family, a home with other pets, or a house with frequent visitors.

Emily added: "We would say an adult only home is suitable for Rosie with no pets in the house and with limited visitors as well would be perfect for her. She is really friendly, but if a stranger was coming to her home she wouldn't like that very much."

Contact Grinshill Animal Rescue for any enquires about Rosie.