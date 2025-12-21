RSPCA faces tough Christmas with 3,500 animals in care - including 22 adorable dogs, cats and rabbits in Shropshire

Staff at the RSPCA’s 14 animal centres including RSPCA Gonsal Farm in Dorrington, Shrewsbury are getting ready to ensure the festive period is as special as possible for animals recovering from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect.

It has been an incredibly challenging year for the welfare charity with growing cruelty, neglect and abandonment resulting in record numbers of animals in RSPCA care.

This Christmas the charity expects to be caring for 1,000 dogs, more than 1,500 cats, some 400 horses and over 100 rabbits as well as other animals such as small furries and farm animals.

One of those is the lovely Luna, who is in the care of Gonsal Farm this Christmas after being found abandoned and living outdoors.

Lovely Luna, who is in the care of Gonsal Farm this Christmas after being found abandoned and living outdoors

Staff say she is "full of beans" but is an "affectionate, sweet girl who thinks she is a lap dog".

The centre has 22 animals currently available for adoption, including four dogs, 11 cats and seven rabbits.

It will cost the RSPCA more than £56,000 to run its centres and hospitals on Christmas Day alone and more than £1.5 million pounds to keep them running throughout December.

Strictly Come Dancing judge and RSPCA ambassador Shirley Ballas sprinkled some Christmas cheer when she dropped in to RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Surrey to deliver gifts for the animals and thank the staff and volunteers for their incredible work.

Shirley is supporting the RSPCA’s partnership with Omaze for their latest Million Pound House Draw, Lake District which will raise money to support the RSPCA’s vital rehabilitation work for rescue animals.

Shirley said: “Christmas is such a special time for so many, but as we gather to celebrate the festive time with our families and friends, not forgetting our beloved pets, the vital work of the RSPCA does not stop and this is why I am delighted that Omaze has partnered with the charity to help raise money to support their vital work.

One-year-old Lulu is spending Christmas at RSPCA Gonsal Farm this year

“During the festive break staff and volunteers at the RSPCA will be making thousands of dinners, cleaning out kennels, pens, hutches and stables, taking dogs on Christmas walks, playing with kittens and even carrying out life-saving surgery as well as caring for the newly rescued animals brought in by the inspectors.”

It is Omaze’s third partnership with the RSPCA - who will receive a guaranteed donation of £1 million pounds from the Omaze Community. The funds raised will help support the RSPCA’s rehabilitation work, providing hundreds of neglected and abused animals with bespoke physical, emotional and behavioural care, allowing them to heal and find a better future.

Heartbreakingly, all of these animals in the charity’s care are victims of neglect and cruelty - many needing weeks and months of rehabilitation, while others have to wait for their legal cases to end.

Shirley added: “Visiting an RSPCA centre sparks a whole range of emotion - the heartbreak of seeing so many animals that have been neglected, abandoned or are victims of horrendous cruelty. But then there is the joy of seeing these animals' lives being turned around thanks to the expert care, patience and love provided by the teams.

It will cost the RSPCA more than £56,000 to run the centres and hospitals on Christmas Day alone and more than £1.5 million pounds to keep them running throughout December

“I heard heartbreaking stories of animals who have endured unimaginable cruelty, but the hope of their recovery is so moving - the miracle of a first tail wag, the acceptance of being stroked by a person or even that first walk on grass after being kept indoors all their lives.

“I love my dog Charlie with all my heart. He has always been there for me, just like I’ve always been there for him. And I hope that all these animals in RSPCA centres will soon find a home with owners who will feel the same. I would urge anyone who is considering getting an animal to please consider a rescue pet and adopt first - they really do deserve their second chance at happiness.”

2025 has been one of the most challenging on record for the RSPCA - reports of animals being abandoned have sky-rocketed with incidents reported rising by more than 23 per cent in the first ten months of the year.

And there was a 33 per cent increase in cruelty reports to the charity during the summer period across England and Wales in 2024 compared to 2023.

Chris Butler Manager at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal centre said: “Christmas is going to be tough not only at our centre but all RSPCA establishments and the animal welfare sector as a whole. We are all full with rescued animals who need us.

“It’s been such a challenging year with an epidemic of animal abandonment and neglect meaning the RSPCA is needed now more than ever to help these animals in the most urgent need of help.

“While we always make Christmas as special as we can for our animals - with special treats, presents and of course lots of love and attention - what we really want them to have is a home to call their own. If you ask anyone who works in rescue what is on their Christmas wishlist - finding homes for these wonderful animals is always at the top.”

To find out more about the animals at Gonsal Farm Animal Centre looking for new homes please visit their find a pet pages