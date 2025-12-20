'I wanted to give hope to others' - Shrewsbury adventurer reaches South Pole despite expedition ending early

Darren Edwards was forced to end his world record attempt to complete the longest sit-ski expedition to the South Pole in history earlier this week.

However, despite the daring expedition being cancelled, Darren - who was paralysed after a climbing accident in North Wales in 2016 - was still able to reach the South Pole.

In a video shared on social media from the Ceremonial South Pole on Friday, Darren said they had reached their destination, just "not the way they thought or intended".

The adventurer had aimed to sit-ski 222 kilometres in just 20 days, but was faced to abandon the challenge after facing brutal conditions, including temperatures of minus 40°, sastrugi and snow he described as being like "sandpaper".

He said: "Hopefully this journey, even though it was a failure in some ways, but a success in more, inspires you to redefine impossible in your life."

Darren said the challenge was never about the record, but about inspiring others to believe that "nothing is impossible".

Through his 'Redefining Impossible' challenge, Darren hoped to raise £100,000 for Wings for Life, a charity that funds spinal cord research and clinical trials worldwide.

He added: "Redefining Impossible was never truly about the South Pole or a world record - it was about you. It was about hope.

"Each of us faces defining moments in life - moments where the toughest battle isn’t physical, but internal. You versus yourself.

"I will never forget lying in an intensive care ward, being told I would never walk again. In that instant, my world shattered. I didn’t know how to begin picking up the pieces around me.In those dark moments, and throughout the long months of intensive rehabilitation that followed, it was hope that I clung to - the belief that this wasn’t the end, but the beginning of something new.

"Back then, I wrote in my journal that one day I wanted to give hope to others struggling to find strength in adversity. So while we didn’t reach the South Pole under our own power, I hope we succeeded in showing something far more important: that with the support of those around us, we all have the strength to overcome the odds, to win the internal battle with self-doubt, and to keep chasing our dreams. That is how we truly redefine impossible."

You can support Darren's fundraiser here.